Terreno Realty Co. (NYSE:TRNO) Given Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Terreno Realty Co. (NYSE:TRNO – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the ten analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have given a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $68.00.

Several equities analysts recently commented on TRNO shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Terreno Realty in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and set a $71.00 target price on shares of Terreno Realty in a report on Monday, April 3rd.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Terreno Realty by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,948 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $320,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Terreno Realty by 55.4% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 39,255 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,907,000 after purchasing an additional 13,997 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in Terreno Realty by 17.2% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 137,608 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $10,190,000 after purchasing an additional 20,239 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its stake in shares of Terreno Realty by 6.0% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 63,883 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,907,000 after acquiring an additional 3,589 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Terreno Realty by 1.7% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,336,796 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $98,993,000 after acquiring an additional 22,692 shares during the period. 98.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:TRNO opened at $58.45 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $61.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $61.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.14, a PEG ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 0.83. Terreno Realty has a one year low of $50.36 and a one year high of $67.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.21 and a quick ratio of 0.21.

Terreno Realty (NYSE:TRNO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by ($0.24). The company had revenue of $74.65 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $74.96 million. Terreno Realty had a return on equity of 8.83% and a net margin of 70.11%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Terreno Realty will post 2.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 14th. Investors of record on Friday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 29th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.74%. Terreno Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 60.61%.

Terreno Realty Corporation (Terreno, and together with its subsidiaries, the Company) acquires, owns and operates industrial real estate in six major coastal U.S. markets: Los Angeles, Northern New Jersey/New York City, San Francisco Bay Area, Seattle, Miami, and Washington, DC We invest in several types of industrial real estate, including warehouse/distribution (approximately 79.5% of our total annualized base rent as of December 31, 2021), flex (including light industrial and research and development, or R&D) (approximately 4.8%), transshipment (approximately 6.4%) and improved land (approximately 9.3%).

