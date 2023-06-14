Thad Jampol Sells 2,897 Shares of Intapp, Inc. (NASDAQ:INTA) Stock

Intapp, Inc. (NASDAQ:INTA – Get Rating) insider Thad Jampol sold 2,897 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.01, for a total value of $141,981.97. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 648,393 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,777,740.93. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Thad Jampol also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, June 9th, Thad Jampol sold 5,000 shares of Intapp stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.05, for a total value of $220,250.00.

On Tuesday, May 9th, Thad Jampol sold 10,000 shares of Intapp stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.70, for a total value of $437,000.00.

On Monday, April 10th, Thad Jampol sold 20,000 shares of Intapp stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.69, for a total value of $893,800.00.

On Wednesday, March 29th, Thad Jampol sold 5,000 shares of Intapp stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.05, for a total value of $220,250.00.

On Monday, March 27th, Thad Jampol sold 15,000 shares of Intapp stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.17, for a total value of $647,550.00.

Intapp Price Performance

Intapp stock opened at $48.11 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $42.48 and its 200 day moving average is $35.77. The firm has a market cap of $3.15 billion, a P/E ratio of -38.18 and a beta of 0.62. Intapp, Inc. has a one year low of $13.52 and a one year high of $49.74.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Intapp

Intapp ( NASDAQ:INTA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.27) by $0.07. The company had revenue of $92.02 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $87.54 million. Intapp had a negative return on equity of 24.65% and a negative net margin of 23.98%. Equities analysts anticipate that Intapp, Inc. will post -0.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new position in Intapp in the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in Intapp by 100.5% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 764 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 383 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in Intapp in the second quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Tucker Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Intapp in the first quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Intapp in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $50,000. 80.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have issued reports on INTA. VNET Group reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Intapp in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Intapp from $34.00 to $47.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on Intapp from $35.00 to $42.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. Bank of America boosted their price target on Intapp from $37.00 to $50.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Intapp from $36.00 to $47.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $41.50.

About Intapp

Intapp, Inc, through its subsidiary, Integration Appliance, Inc, provides industry-specific cloud-based software solutions for the professional and financial services industry in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company's solutions include DealCloud, a deal and relationship management solution that manages financial services firms' market relationships, prospective clients and investments, current engagements and deal processes, and operations and compliance activities; and OnePlace, a solution to manage various aspects of professional services firms' client and engagement lifecycle.

