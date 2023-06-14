The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX) Holdings Lowered by Atlas Private Wealth Advisors

Atlas Private Wealth Advisors reduced its holdings in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX – Get Rating) by 4.8% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 7,042 shares of the company’s stock after selling 358 shares during the period. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Clorox were worth $988,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CLX. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Clorox during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Delta Asset Management LLC TN acquired a new stake in shares of Clorox during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Financial Avengers Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Clorox by 86.0% during the 4th quarter. Financial Avengers Inc. now owns 225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Koesten Hirschmann & Crabtree INC. acquired a new stake in shares of Clorox during the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Intelligent Financial Strategies acquired a new stake in shares of Clorox during the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. 79.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently weighed in on CLX. Citigroup began coverage on Clorox in a report on Thursday, February 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $155.00 target price for the company. UBS Group boosted their target price on Clorox from $148.00 to $162.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Raymond James boosted their target price on Clorox from $165.00 to $185.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Clorox from $145.00 to $150.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on Clorox from $118.00 to $124.00 in a report on Sunday, May 14th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $148.54.

Clorox Stock Performance

CLX opened at $156.37 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $19.33 billion, a PE ratio of 269.61, a P/E/G ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 0.30. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.40. The Clorox Company has a 1 year low of $120.50 and a 1 year high of $178.21. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $162.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $153.77.

Clorox (NYSE:CLX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The company reported $1.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by $0.29. Clorox had a return on equity of 114.67% and a net margin of 1.03%. The business had revenue of $1.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.82 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.31 earnings per share. Clorox’s quarterly revenue was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that The Clorox Company will post 4.47 EPS for the current year.

Clorox Company Profile

The Clorox Co engages in the manufacture and marketing of consumer and professional products. It operates through the following business segments: Health and Wellness, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The Health and Wellness segment consists of cleaning products, professional products and vitamins, minerals and supplements mainly marketed and sold in the United States.

