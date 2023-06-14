The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX) Shares Purchased by Azimuth Capital Investment Management LLC

Azimuth Capital Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX – Get Rating) by 19.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 56,817 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,345 shares during the period. Azimuth Capital Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Clorox were worth $7,973,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CLX. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in Clorox by 18.0% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 8,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,157,000 after purchasing an additional 1,269 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its stake in shares of Clorox by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 16,465 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,289,000 after acquiring an additional 1,044 shares during the period. Cibc World Market Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Clorox by 276.6% in the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 9,318 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,295,000 after acquiring an additional 6,844 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Clorox by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 683,818 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,073,000 after acquiring an additional 5,145 shares during the period. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL lifted its stake in shares of Clorox by 81.1% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 24,525 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,410,000 after acquiring an additional 10,981 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.12% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Clorox from $130.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Clorox from $145.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Clorox in a report on Thursday, February 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $155.00 price target for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Clorox from $147.00 to $149.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Clorox from $137.00 to $151.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Clorox presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $148.54.

NYSE:CLX opened at $156.37 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.40. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $162.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $153.77. The Clorox Company has a twelve month low of $120.50 and a twelve month high of $178.21. The company has a market capitalization of $19.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 269.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 0.30.

Clorox (NYSE:CLX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The company reported $1.51 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $1.92 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.82 billion. Clorox had a net margin of 1.03% and a return on equity of 114.67%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.31 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that The Clorox Company will post 4.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The Clorox Co engages in the manufacture and marketing of consumer and professional products. It operates through the following business segments: Health and Wellness, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The Health and Wellness segment consists of cleaning products, professional products and vitamins, minerals and supplements mainly marketed and sold in the United States.

