The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) Shares Acquired by Ancora Advisors LLC

Ancora Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) by 0.2% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 114,486 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 278 shares during the quarter. Home Depot comprises approximately 1.0% of Ancora Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Ancora Advisors LLC’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $36,162,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of HD. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in shares of Home Depot in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Align Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Home Depot in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Home Depot in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Bellwether Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Home Depot by 74.0% during the third quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC now owns 127 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 54 shares during the period. Finally, EWG Elevate Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Home Depot during the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. 68.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Home Depot Price Performance

HD stock opened at $300.23 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $293.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $304.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 113.02. The stock has a market cap of $301.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.30, a PEG ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.93. The Home Depot, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $264.51 and a fifty-two week high of $347.25.

Home Depot Announces Dividend

Home Depot ( NYSE:HD Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 16th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.80 by $0.02. Home Depot had a net margin of 10.75% and a return on equity of 1,936.63%. The business had revenue of $37.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $38.35 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $4.09 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 14.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 1st will be given a $2.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a $8.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.78%. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.94%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

HD has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $320.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Loop Capital lowered their price target on Home Depot from $300.00 to $280.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 17th. Evercore ISI cut their price objective on Home Depot from $370.00 to $340.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on Home Depot from $320.00 to $310.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 17th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on Home Depot from $340.00 to $330.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 16th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Home Depot has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $324.32.

Insider Buying and Selling at Home Depot

In other news, EVP Hector A. Padilla sold 1,502 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $293.09, for a total transaction of $440,221.18. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 13,958 shares in the company, valued at $4,090,950.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.19% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Home Depot Profile

(Get Rating)

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

See Also

