The LGL Group (NYSEAMERICAN:LGL) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of The LGL Group (NYSEAMERICAN:LGL – Get Rating) in a report issued on Monday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

The LGL Group Stock Performance

NYSEAMERICAN:LGL opened at $4.56 on Monday. The LGL Group has a one year low of $3.88 and a one year high of $15.15. The firm has a market cap of $24.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.20, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.60. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $4.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.43.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in The LGL Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $121,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of The LGL Group by 60.5% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 13,269 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of The LGL Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $219,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of The LGL Group by 21.4% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 93,887 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,063,000 after purchasing an additional 16,570 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of The LGL Group by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 98,970 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,120,000 after purchasing an additional 2,618 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 21.55% of the company’s stock.

About The LGL Group

The LGL Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of frequency and spectrum control products in the United States and internationally. The company offers NTP Servers, broadband amplifiers, RF distribution, 1PPS distribution, and fiber optic distribution.

Featured Stories

