The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) Shares Acquired by Atwater Malick LLC

Atwater Malick LLC grew its position in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) by 3.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 56,123 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,745 shares during the quarter. Procter & Gamble accounts for 4.2% of Atwater Malick LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Atwater Malick LLC’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $8,506,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Auto Owners Insurance Co acquired a new stake in shares of Procter & Gamble in the fourth quarter valued at $3,957,000. BOS Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Procter & Gamble in the fourth quarter valued at $783,000. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT boosted its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT now owns 251,461 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,111,000 after purchasing an additional 2,951 shares during the period. RF&L Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Procter & Gamble in the fourth quarter valued at $210,000. Finally, Brogan Financial Inc. purchased a new position in Procter & Gamble in the fourth quarter valued at $787,000. 62.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Procter & Gamble Stock Down 0.2 %

PG opened at $145.06 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $151.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $147.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 0.59. The Procter & Gamble Company has a one year low of $122.18 and a one year high of $158.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $341.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.07 and a beta of 0.41.

Procter & Gamble Increases Dividend

Procter & Gamble ( NYSE:PG Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, April 21st. The company reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $20.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.32 billion. Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 32.18% and a net margin of 17.69%. The business’s revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.33 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.86 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 15th. Investors of record on Friday, April 21st were given a $0.9407 dividend. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.59%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 20th. This is a boost from Procter & Gamble’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.91. Procter & Gamble’s payout ratio is 65.51%.

Insider Activity at Procter & Gamble

In related news, CFO Andre Schulten sold 25,244 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.27, for a total value of $3,919,635.88. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 27,118 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,210,611.86. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Procter & Gamble news, CFO Andre Schulten sold 25,244 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.27, for a total transaction of $3,919,635.88. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 27,118 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,210,611.86. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Balaji Purushothaman sold 12,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.33, for a total value of $1,922,859.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 13,001 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,032,446.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 95,093 shares of company stock worth $14,821,930 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on PG shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Procter & Gamble in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Procter & Gamble from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $150.00 to $155.00 in a report on Friday, March 3rd. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on Procter & Gamble from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 24th. Truist Financial downgraded Procter & Gamble from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $165.00 to $155.00 in a report on Thursday, May 18th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price target on Procter & Gamble from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Sunday, April 23rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $161.50.

Procter & Gamble Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Procter & Gamble Co engages in the provision of branded consumer packaged goods. It operates through the following segments: Beauty, Grooming, Health Care, Fabric & Home Care, and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers hair, skin, and personal care. The Grooming segment consists of shave care like female and male blades and razors, pre and post shave products, and appliances.

See Also

