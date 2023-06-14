The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) Shares Purchased by American Planning Services Inc.

American Planning Services Inc. raised its position in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) by 127,150.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,545 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,543 shares during the quarter. Procter & Gamble accounts for about 0.4% of American Planning Services Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest holding. American Planning Services Inc.’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $386,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in PG. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Procter & Gamble by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 224,570,227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,351,991,000 after purchasing an additional 2,197,165 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 161,904,833 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,440,487,000 after buying an additional 1,811,085 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 11.2% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 17,150,848 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,599,383,000 after buying an additional 1,722,462 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 431.3% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 1,542,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $194,779,000 after acquiring an additional 1,252,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its stake in Procter & Gamble by 139.3% during the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,718,903 shares of the company’s stock valued at $260,517,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000,548 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.13% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PG has been the subject of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Procter & Gamble from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $150.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. Citigroup assumed coverage on Procter & Gamble in a report on Thursday, February 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $160.00 price objective for the company. Evercore ISI increased their target price on Procter & Gamble from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 24th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Procter & Gamble from $160.00 to $174.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 24th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price objective on Procter & Gamble from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 24th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $161.50.

Procter & Gamble Stock Down 0.2 %

PG stock opened at $145.06 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $341.90 billion, a PE ratio of 25.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.04 and a beta of 0.41. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $151.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $147.39. The Procter & Gamble Company has a fifty-two week low of $122.18 and a fifty-two week high of $158.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 21st. The company reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $20.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.32 billion. Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 17.69% and a return on equity of 32.18%. Procter & Gamble’s revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.33 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.86 EPS for the current year.

Procter & Gamble Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 21st were given a dividend of $0.9407 per share. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 20th. This is a positive change from Procter & Gamble’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.91. Procter & Gamble’s payout ratio is 65.51%.

Insider Transactions at Procter & Gamble

In related news, COO Shailesh Jejurikar sold 31,000 shares of Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.03, for a total transaction of $4,836,930.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 10,014 shares in the company, valued at $1,562,484.42. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Andre Schulten sold 25,244 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.27, for a total transaction of $3,919,635.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 27,118 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,210,611.86. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, COO Shailesh Jejurikar sold 31,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.03, for a total transaction of $4,836,930.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 10,014 shares in the company, valued at $1,562,484.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 95,093 shares of company stock valued at $14,821,930. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Procter & Gamble Company Profile

Procter & Gamble Co engages in the provision of branded consumer packaged goods. It operates through the following segments: Beauty, Grooming, Health Care, Fabric & Home Care, and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers hair, skin, and personal care. The Grooming segment consists of shave care like female and male blades and razors, pre and post shave products, and appliances.

