The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW) Stock Position Raised by Aureus Asset Management LLC

Aureus Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW – Get Rating) by 0.9% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 132,579 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,199 shares during the quarter. Sherwin-Williams comprises 2.7% of Aureus Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Aureus Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Sherwin-Williams were worth $31,465,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Wealth Alliance boosted its position in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 119.5% in the fourth quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 2,472 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $587,000 after buying an additional 1,346 shares during the period. General Partner Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams in the fourth quarter worth $61,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams in the third quarter worth $373,000. Czech National Bank boosted its position in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 27,602 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $6,551,000 after buying an additional 192 shares during the period. Finally, Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund boosted its position in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 3.4% in the third quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund now owns 8,452 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,731,000 after buying an additional 276 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.03% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SHW stock opened at $247.19 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $231.53 and a 200-day moving average of $232.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.03. The firm has a market cap of $63.75 billion, a PE ratio of 30.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 1.07. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a 12 month low of $195.24 and a 12 month high of $265.64.

Sherwin-Williams ( NYSE:SHW Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.04 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.84 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $5.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.14 billion. Sherwin-Williams had a return on equity of 86.29% and a net margin of 9.41%. Sherwin-Williams’s revenue was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.61 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that The Sherwin-Williams Company will post 8.7 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, May 19th were paid a $0.605 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 18th. This represents a $2.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.98%. Sherwin-Williams’s payout ratio is 29.69%.

SHW has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Sherwin-Williams from $260.00 to $265.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. StockNews.com began coverage on Sherwin-Williams in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Loop Capital increased their price objective on Sherwin-Williams from $260.00 to $285.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Sherwin-Williams from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $240.00 to $275.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 24th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Sherwin-Williams from $253.00 to $269.00 in a report on Monday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $259.58.

The Sherwin-Williams Co engages in the development, manufacture, distribution, and sale of paint and coatings. It operates through the following segments: America Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coating Group. The America Group segment manages the exclusive outlets for Sherwin-Williams branded paints, stains, supplies, equipment, and floor coverings.

