The Shyft Group (NASDAQ:SHYF) Shares Down 5.9%

The Shyft Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHYF – Get Rating) shares were down 5.9% on Monday . The company traded as low as $24.66 and last traded at $24.67. Approximately 47,069 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 79% from the average daily volume of 222,975 shares. The stock had previously closed at $26.21.

A number of analysts have recently commented on SHYF shares. DA Davidson cut their target price on The Shyft Group from $38.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Raymond James reduced their price objective on The Shyft Group from $40.00 to $30.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of The Shyft Group from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, April 28th.

The company has a market capitalization of $883.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.27 and a beta of 2.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.77. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $25.80.

The Shyft Group ( NASDAQ:SHYF Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.13. The Shyft Group had a return on equity of 17.50% and a net margin of 3.96%. The firm had revenue of $243.44 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $218.55 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that The Shyft Group, Inc. will post 1.17 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 20th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 17th will be issued a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.79%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 16th. The Shyft Group’s payout ratio is 16.81%.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in The Shyft Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $14,965,000. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in The Shyft Group by 2,157.1% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 570,924 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,193,000 after acquiring an additional 545,629 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in The Shyft Group by 20.9% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,062,338 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,270,000 after acquiring an additional 356,411 shares in the last quarter. Manatuck Hill Partners LLC lifted its holdings in The Shyft Group by 121.5% in the fourth quarter. Manatuck Hill Partners LLC now owns 288,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,160,000 after acquiring an additional 158,000 shares during the period. Finally, Heartland Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of The Shyft Group by 38.7% during the 4th quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc. now owns 554,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,792,000 after purchasing an additional 154,800 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.17% of the company’s stock.

The Shyft Group, Inc engages in vehicle manufacturing and assembly for the commercial and retail vehicle industries as well as for the emergency response and recreational vehicle markets. It operates through the Fleet Vehicles and Services, and Specialty Vehicles segments. The Fleet Vehicles and Services segment manufactures commercial vehicles used in the e-commerce/last mile/parcel delivery, beverage and grocery delivery, mobile retail, and trades and construction industries.

