Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) Stake Boosted by American Planning Services Inc.

American Planning Services Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO – Get Rating) by 149,900.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,500 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,499 shares during the period. Thermo Fisher Scientific accounts for 0.8% of American Planning Services Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest position. American Planning Services Inc.’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $826,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of TMO. Bornite Capital Management LP raised its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 50.0% during the first quarter. Bornite Capital Management LP now owns 30,000 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $17,719,000 after buying an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. boosted its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. now owns 2,928 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,729,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares during the period. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P increased its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 563.5% during the first quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 19,844 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $11,721,000 after purchasing an additional 16,853 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd raised its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 60.5% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 321 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $190,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Merit Financial Group LLC grew its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 669 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $395,000 after buying an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. 85.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

TMO has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. KeyCorp cut their target price on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $710.00 to $640.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $675.00 to $660.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 25th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $625.00 to $610.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $670.00 to $620.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Thermo Fisher Scientific presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $631.31.

Insider Activity at Thermo Fisher Scientific

Thermo Fisher Scientific Stock Performance

In other Thermo Fisher Scientific news, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 1,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $534.82, for a total value of $855,712.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 141,330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $75,586,110.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In related news, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $545.22, for a total transaction of $5,452,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 141,330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $77,055,942.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 1,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $534.82, for a total value of $855,712.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 141,330 shares in the company, valued at approximately $75,586,110.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

TMO stock opened at $526.05 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $202.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.29, a P/E/G ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.27. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $542.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of $554.16. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a 52 week low of $475.77 and a 52 week high of $611.06.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The medical research company reported $5.03 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $5.03. The business had revenue of $10.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.67 billion. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a net margin of 13.75% and a return on equity of 19.16%. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s revenue was down 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $7.25 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 23.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 15th will be paid a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.27%. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s payout ratio is 9.13%.

About Thermo Fisher Scientific



Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc provides life sciences solutions, analytical instruments, specialty diagnostics, and laboratory products and biopharma services in the United States and internationally. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery, and production of drugs and vaccines, as well as diagnosis of infections and diseases; and solutions include biosciences, genetic sciences, clinical next-generation sequencing, bio production to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, healthcare, academic, and government markets.

Further Reading

