THG Plc (LON:THG) Receives GBX 144.50 Consensus PT from Analysts

Shares of THG Plc (LON:THG – Get Rating) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the six analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 144.50 ($1.81).

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered THG to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the company from GBX 98 ($1.23) to GBX 69 ($0.86) in a research note on Friday, May 12th. Liberum Capital raised THG to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from GBX 55 ($0.69) to GBX 220 ($2.75) in a research note on Monday, April 17th.

Get THG alerts:

THG Price Performance

Shares of THG opened at GBX 68 ($0.85) on Friday. THG has a 52-week low of GBX 31.15 ($0.39) and a 52-week high of GBX 118.10 ($1.48). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 77.86, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 1.52. The business’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 73.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 63.60. The firm has a market cap of £884.00 million, a PE ratio of -158.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -0.08 and a beta of 2.21.

THG Company Profile

THG Plc operates as an e-commerce technology company in the United Kingdom, the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates pure-play sites, such as Lookfantastic, Cult Beauty, and Dermstore that offers approximately 1,300 premium brands across the skincare, haircare, cosmetics, and fragrance categories; Myprotein, a D2C sport nutrition provider that offers products across various categories, including vegan, protein, vitamin, athleisure, and healthy snacks; and THG Ingenuity, an end-to-end platform that powers businesses and brands, which offers hosting, analytics, fraud detection, logistics, and warehousing services, as well as digital brand management, including marketing, translation, and global customer services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for THG Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for THG and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.