Tilray (NASDAQ:TLRY) Hits New 12-Month Low at $1.56

Tilray Inc (NASDAQ:TLRY – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $1.56 and last traded at $1.61, with a volume of 5226897 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $1.59.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

TLRY has been the subject of several recent research reports. TD Cowen decreased their price target on Tilray from $9.00 to $5.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. Roth Capital reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Tilray in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Tilray has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $4.74.

Tilray Trading Up 2.4 %

The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.73.

Institutional Trading of Tilray

Tilray ( NASDAQ:TLRY Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 10th. The company reported ($1.90) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by ($1.84). The company had revenue of $145.59 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $150.13 million. Tilray had a negative net margin of 294.54% and a negative return on equity of 6.51%. The firm’s revenue was down 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.04 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Tilray Inc will post -0.28 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in TLRY. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its stake in Tilray by 188.8% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 8,540 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 5,583 shares during the period. Sutton Place Investors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tilray during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Tilray in the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Kennedy Investment Group acquired a new stake in Tilray in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Finally, Benedetti & Gucer Inc. bought a new stake in Tilray during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. 11.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Tilray

Tilray, Inc engages in the research, cultivation, processing, and distribution of medical cannabis. The company offers its products in Argentina, Australia, Canada, Chile, Croatia, Cyprus, the Czech Republic, Germany, New Zealand, and South Africa. Tilray, Inc is headquartered in Nanaimo, Canada.

