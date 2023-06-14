Timothy Plan International ETF (NYSEARCA:TPIF) Shares Sold by Ambassador Advisors LLC

Ambassador Advisors LLC cut its holdings in Timothy Plan International ETF (NYSEARCA:TPIF – Get Rating) by 24.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 189,738 shares of the company’s stock after selling 62,890 shares during the period. Timothy Plan International ETF comprises about 1.0% of Ambassador Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 24th largest position. Ambassador Advisors LLC owned 0.06% of Timothy Plan International ETF worth $4,413,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC acquired a new stake in Timothy Plan International ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $285,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Timothy Plan International ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $209,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Timothy Plan International ETF by 30.0% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,286 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,000 after purchasing an additional 1,451 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Timothy Plan International ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $457,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Timothy Plan International ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $729,000.

Timothy Plan International ETF Stock Performance

TPIF opened at $25.38 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.59. Timothy Plan International ETF has a one year low of $19.69 and a one year high of $25.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $85.04 million, a P/E ratio of 11.01 and a beta of 0.90.

About Timothy Plan International ETF

The Timothy Plan International ETF (TPIF) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks a volatility-weighted index of international stocks screened for defined Christian values. TPIF was launched on Dec 2, 2019 and is managed by Timothy.

