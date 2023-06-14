Timothy Plan US Small Cap Core ETF (NYSEARCA:TPSC) Stock Position Lifted by Ambassador Advisors LLC

Ambassador Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Timothy Plan US Small Cap Core ETF (NYSEARCA:TPSC – Get Rating) by 8.3% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 287,976 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 22,027 shares during the quarter. Timothy Plan US Small Cap Core ETF makes up approximately 1.9% of Ambassador Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Ambassador Advisors LLC owned about 0.13% of Timothy Plan US Small Cap Core ETF worth $8,763,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Susquehanna International Group LLP increased its position in Timothy Plan US Small Cap Core ETF by 75.9% during the 4th quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 40,894 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,244,000 after purchasing an additional 17,639 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its position in shares of Timothy Plan US Small Cap Core ETF by 129.8% in the 4th quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 22,258 shares of the company’s stock worth $677,000 after buying an additional 12,571 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Timothy Plan US Small Cap Core ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $63,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Timothy Plan US Small Cap Core ETF by 16.8% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,204 shares of the company’s stock worth $159,000 after buying an additional 748 shares during the period. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Timothy Plan US Small Cap Core ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $1,217,000.

Get Timothy Plan US Small Cap Core ETF alerts:

Timothy Plan US Small Cap Core ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:TPSC opened at $32.03 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $30.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $31.34. The company has a market capitalization of $72.08 million, a PE ratio of 10.81 and a beta of 1.06. Timothy Plan US Small Cap Core ETF has a 1-year low of $27.67 and a 1-year high of $34.63.

About Timothy Plan US Small Cap Core ETF

The Timothy Plan US Small Cap Core ETF (TPSC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund tracks a volatility-weighted index of U.S small-caps screened for defined Christian values. TPSC was launched on Dec 2, 2019 and is managed by Timothy.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TPSC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Timothy Plan US Small Cap Core ETF (NYSEARCA:TPSC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Timothy Plan US Small Cap Core ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Timothy Plan US Small Cap Core ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.