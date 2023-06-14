Todd James Sells 31,170 Shares of EQT Co. (NYSE:EQT) Stock

EQT Co. (NYSE:EQT – Get Rating) CAO Todd James sold 31,170 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.56, for a total transaction of $1,201,915.20. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 39,392 shares in the company, valued at $1,518,955.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

EQT Price Performance

EQT opened at $38.94 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 1.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.46, a P/E/G ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.17. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $34.38 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $33.82. EQT Co. has a 52-week low of $28.10 and a 52-week high of $51.97.

EQT (NYSE:EQT – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.38. The business had revenue of $1.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.77 billion. EQT had a net margin of 41.96% and a return on equity of 15.17%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 26.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.81 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that EQT Co. will post 2.62 EPS for the current year.

EQT Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 10th were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 9th. EQT’s payout ratio is currently 5.33%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on EQT. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of EQT in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $36.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of EQT from $41.00 to $39.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of EQT from $28.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $50.00 target price on shares of EQT in a research report on Tuesday, March 7th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of EQT in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $49.59.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On EQT

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Exos TFP Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of EQT during the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of EQT during the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. City Holding Co. purchased a new stake in shares of EQT during the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of EQT during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Zullo Investment Group Inc. increased its holdings in EQT by 258.6% in the 4th quarter. Zullo Investment Group Inc. now owns 1,040 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 750 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.60% of the company’s stock.

About EQT

EQT Corporation operates as a natural gas production company in the United States. As of December 31, 2022, it had 25.0 trillion cubic feet of proved natural gas, natural gas liquids, and crude oil reserves across approximately 2.0 million gross acres, including 1.8 million gross acres in the Marcellus play.

Further Reading

