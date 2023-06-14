Tom Brophy Buys 919 Shares of Croda International Plc (LON:CRDA) Stock

Croda International Plc (LON:CRDA – Get Rating) insider Tom Brophy acquired 919 shares of Croda International stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 12th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 5,438 ($68.04) per share, with a total value of £49,975.22 ($62,531.56).
Shares of Croda International stock opened at GBX 5,486 ($68.64) on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of GBX 6,528.20 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 6,667.46. Croda International Plc has a 52-week low of GBX 5,052 ($63.21) and a 52-week high of GBX 7,521.83 ($94.12). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.33, a quick ratio of 2.25 and a current ratio of 2.38. The stock has a market capitalization of £7.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,179.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 84.64 and a beta of 0.64.
A number of research firms have commented on CRDA. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 8,200 ($102.60) price target on shares of Croda International in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “underweight” rating and issued a GBX 6,200 ($77.58) price target on shares of Croda International in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 8,000 ($100.10) price objective on shares of Croda International in a research note on Friday, June 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 7,840 ($98.10).
Croda International Plc creates, makes, and sells specialty chemicals in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, Asia, and Latin America. It operates through four segments: Consumer Care, Life Sciences, Performance Technologies, and Industrial Chemicals. The company offers adhesives; crop protection additives and adjuvants, seed enhancement and animal health chemicals, chemical bio-stimulants, and specialty additives for agricultural films; and lubricant additives, coatings and polymers, vehicle cleaning chemicals, and products for automotive textiles and fibers, as well as specialty additives for plastics, and battery and catalyst industries.
