Tortoise Midstream Energy Fund, Inc. (NYSE:NTG) Stake Lowered by Almitas Capital LLC

Almitas Capital LLC lowered its stake in shares of Tortoise Midstream Energy Fund, Inc. (NYSE:NTG – Get Rating) by 35.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 163,155 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 87,970 shares during the quarter. Tortoise Midstream Energy Fund comprises 2.6% of Almitas Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Almitas Capital LLC’s holdings in Tortoise Midstream Energy Fund were worth $5,642,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Arcus Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Tortoise Midstream Energy Fund in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Sigma Planning Corp purchased a new position in shares of Tortoise Midstream Energy Fund in the fourth quarter worth about $203,000. City of London Investment Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Tortoise Midstream Energy Fund in the first quarter worth about $204,000. Stansberry Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tortoise Midstream Energy Fund in the first quarter worth about $574,000. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of Tortoise Midstream Energy Fund by 9.0% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 19,927 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $643,000 after purchasing an additional 1,649 shares during the last quarter.

Tortoise Midstream Energy Fund Trading Down 0.8 %

Shares of NTG stock opened at $33.11 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $33.18 and a 200 day moving average of $34.61. Tortoise Midstream Energy Fund, Inc. has a twelve month low of $29.64 and a twelve month high of $39.29.

Tortoise Midstream Energy Fund Dividend Announcement

Insider Activity at Tortoise Midstream Energy Fund

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 24th were given a dividend of $0.77 per share. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.30%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 23rd. Tortoise Midstream Energy Fund’s dividend payout ratio is currently -10,341.47%.

In other news, major shareholder Saba Capital Management, L.P. sold 5,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.53, for a total value of $163,956.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 537,421 shares in the company, valued at $16,944,884.13. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Tortoise Midstream Energy Fund Company Profile

Tortoise MLP Fund, Inc is a close ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Tortoise Capital Advisors LLC It invests in public equity markets. The fund primarily invests in equity securities of MLPs and their affiliates, with an emphasis on natural gas infrastructure Master Limited Partnerships.

