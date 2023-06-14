Traeger (NYSE:COOK) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at William Blair

Investment analysts at William Blair started coverage on shares of Traeger (NYSE:COOK – Get Rating) in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “market perform” rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler lowered shares of Traeger from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $6.00 to $4.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 15th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Traeger from $6.00 to $4.50 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 17th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a $3.00 price target on shares of Traeger in a research note on Friday, March 17th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a $3.50 price target on shares of Traeger in a research note on Friday, March 17th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Traeger has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $4.27.

Get Traeger alerts:

Traeger Trading Up 3.4 %

Traeger stock opened at $4.40 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $3.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $544.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.45 and a beta of 0.75. Traeger has a 52-week low of $2.48 and a 52-week high of $5.45.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Traeger

Traeger ( NYSE:COOK Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 16th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25) by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $138.13 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $117.38 million. Traeger had a negative net margin of 62.12% and a negative return on equity of 27.11%. Sell-side analysts expect that Traeger will post -0.26 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in shares of Traeger by 556.7% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 8,918 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 7,560 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Traeger during the first quarter valued at approximately $74,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in Traeger by 37.3% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 10,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 2,900 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in Traeger during the first quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Finally, Financial Advocates Investment Management purchased a new position in Traeger during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.16% of the company’s stock.

About Traeger

(Get Rating)

Traeger, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, sources, sells, and supports wood pellet fueled barbeque grills for retailers, distributors, and direct to consumers in the United States. Its wood pellet grills are internet of things devices that allow owners to program, monitor, and control their grill through its Traeger app.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Traeger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Traeger and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.