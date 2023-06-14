Trainline Plc (OTCMKTS:TNLIF) Receives Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Trainline Plc (OTCMKTS:TNLIF – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the seven analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $376.67.

TNLIF has been the topic of several analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Trainline from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Trainline from GBX 285 ($3.57) to GBX 280 ($3.50) in a report on Thursday, May 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Trainline from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 27th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded Trainline from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 24th.

Trainline Stock Performance

TNLIF opened at $3.00 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $3.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.19. Trainline has a 12 month low of $3.00 and a 12 month high of $4.20.

Trainline Company Profile

Trainline Plc operates an independent rail and coach travel platform that sells rail and coach tickets worldwide. The company operates through three segments: UK Consumer, UK Trainline Partner Solutions, and International. The UK Consumer segment provides travel apps and websites for individual travelers for journeys within the United Kingdom.

