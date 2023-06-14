Trans-Lux (TNLX) vs. Its Competitors Head-To-Head Survey

Trans-Lux (OTCMKTS:TNLX – Get Rating) is one of 30 public companies in the “Miscellaneous manufacturing industries” industry, but how does it contrast to its peers? We will compare Trans-Lux to similar businesses based on the strength of its risk, profitability, earnings, valuation, dividends, institutional ownership and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for Trans-Lux and its peers, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Trans-Lux 0 0 0 0 N/A Trans-Lux Competitors 48 145 425 13 2.64

As a group, “Miscellaneous manufacturing industries” companies have a potential upside of 27.55%. Given Trans-Lux’s peers higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Trans-Lux has less favorable growth aspects than its peers.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Volatility & Risk

0.1% of Trans-Lux shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 28.5% of shares of all “Miscellaneous manufacturing industries” companies are owned by institutional investors. 58.7% of Trans-Lux shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 19.4% of shares of all “Miscellaneous manufacturing industries” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Trans-Lux has a beta of -1.1, indicating that its stock price is 210% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Trans-Lux’s peers have a beta of 0.16, indicating that their average stock price is 84% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Trans-Lux and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Trans-Lux -4.60% -3.25% -10.12% Trans-Lux Competitors -159.26% -11.45% -15.74%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Trans-Lux and its peers revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Trans-Lux $21.66 million $320,000.00 -4.30 Trans-Lux Competitors $1.67 billion $153.20 million 34.06

Trans-Lux’s peers have higher revenue and earnings than Trans-Lux. Trans-Lux is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Summary

Trans-Lux peers beat Trans-Lux on 6 of the 10 factors compared.

About Trans-Lux

Trans-Lux Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of light-emitting diode digital display and scoreboard solutions. It operates through the following segments: Digital Product Sales and Digital Product Lease and Maintenance. The Digital Product Sales segment includes out-of-home, sports, transportation, live entertainment, and retail and hospitality categories. The Digital Product Lease and Maintenance segment engages in the rental of indoor and outdoor digital products. The company was founded by Percy Furber on January 1920 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

