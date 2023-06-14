TriCo Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBK) Upgraded to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of TriCo Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBK – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Tuesday morning.

Several other research firms also recently commented on TCBK. Raymond James reduced their price objective on TriCo Bancshares from $45.00 to $40.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price target on TriCo Bancshares from $61.00 to $52.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price target on TriCo Bancshares from $59.00 to $46.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st.

Get TriCo Bancshares alerts:

TriCo Bancshares Trading Up 1.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ TCBK opened at $37.84 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.80. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $35.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $44.23. TriCo Bancshares has a fifty-two week low of $28.66 and a fifty-two week high of $58.62. The company has a market cap of $1.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.99 and a beta of 0.56.

TriCo Bancshares Announces Dividend

TriCo Bancshares ( NASDAQ:TCBK Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.13 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $106.97 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $111.90 million. TriCo Bancshares had a return on equity of 13.52% and a net margin of 31.25%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that TriCo Bancshares will post 3.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 9th will be given a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 8th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.17%. TriCo Bancshares’s payout ratio is 28.50%.

Insider Transactions at TriCo Bancshares

In other TriCo Bancshares news, Director Michael W. Koehnen acquired 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 31st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $33.00 per share, with a total value of $165,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 113,974 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,761,142. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Cory W. Giese sold 1,793 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.00, for a total value of $68,134.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 12,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $475,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Michael W. Koehnen acquired 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 31st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $33.00 per share, with a total value of $165,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 113,974 shares in the company, valued at $3,761,142. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 4.33% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of TriCo Bancshares

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its stake in shares of TriCo Bancshares by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 18,479 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $825,000 after buying an additional 224 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System increased its stake in shares of TriCo Bancshares by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 8,468 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $432,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc increased its stake in shares of TriCo Bancshares by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 12,698 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $647,000 after purchasing an additional 247 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in shares of TriCo Bancshares by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,191 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $265,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of TriCo Bancshares by 21.7% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,853 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $85,000 after purchasing an additional 331 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.69% of the company’s stock.

TriCo Bancshares Company Profile

(Get Rating)

TriCo Bancshares is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services to retail customers and small to medium-sized businesses. It offers personal and business accounts, personal and business loans and credit, and personal and business services. The company was founded on October 13, 1981 and is headquartered in Chico, CA.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for TriCo Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TriCo Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.