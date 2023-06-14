Tricon Residential Inc. (NYSE:TCN) Given Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Tricon Residential Inc. (NYSE:TCN – Get Rating) have been assigned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the twelve analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $11.52.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on TCN shares. TD Securities cut their price target on shares of Tricon Residential from $13.00 to $11.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 3rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price target on shares of Tricon Residential from $9.00 to $8.50 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of Tricon Residential from $13.00 to $11.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Tricon Residential from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $9.25 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, March 13th. Finally, Mizuho began coverage on shares of Tricon Residential in a report on Wednesday, March 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $9.00 target price on the stock.

Shares of NYSE TCN opened at $8.57 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $8.07 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.11. The company has a market capitalization of $2.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.63 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a current ratio of 0.18. Tricon Residential has a 52-week low of $7.18 and a 52-week high of $12.19.

Tricon Residential ( NYSE:TCN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $188.51 million for the quarter. Tricon Residential had a net margin of 97.08% and a return on equity of 18.10%. Equities analysts forecast that Tricon Residential will post 0.51 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be paid a $0.058 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 29th. This represents a $0.23 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.71%. Tricon Residential’s payout ratio is 15.13%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TCN. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Tricon Residential by 47.6% in the fourth quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 16,487,824 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,122,000 after acquiring an additional 5,320,361 shares in the last quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. boosted its holdings in Tricon Residential by 12.7% in the third quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 14,154,101 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,433,000 after acquiring an additional 1,593,024 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Tricon Residential by 2.4% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,895,109 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,242,000 after acquiring an additional 254,011 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in Tricon Residential by 52.0% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 10,179,634 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,221,000 after acquiring an additional 3,483,476 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in Tricon Residential by 31.3% in the first quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 7,112,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,119,000 after acquiring an additional 1,695,687 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 57.41% of the company’s stock.

Tricon Residential Inc (NYSE: TCN, TSX: TCN) is an owner and operator of a growing portfolio of approximately 37,000 single-family rental homes in the U.S. Sun Belt and multi-family apartments in Canada. Our commitment to enriching the lives of our employees, residents and local communities underpins Tricon's culture and business philosophy.

