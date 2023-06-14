TriNet Group (NYSE:TNET) Shares Down 3.6%

TriNet Group, Inc. (NYSE:TNET – Get Rating) was down 3.6% on Monday . The company traded as low as $101.50 and last traded at $102.96. Approximately 201,227 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 47% from the average daily volume of 381,831 shares. The stock had previously closed at $106.85.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on TriNet Group in a research note on Friday, May 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $115.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded TriNet Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 9th. Finally, Cowen upped their price objective on shares of TriNet Group from $67.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, TriNet Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $88.00.

The company has a market cap of $6.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.66 and a beta of 1.16. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $89.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $80.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

TriNet Group ( NYSE:TNET Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The business services provider reported $2.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.58. TriNet Group had a return on equity of 47.82% and a net margin of 6.96%. The firm had revenue of $394.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $364.55 million. On average, research analysts predict that TriNet Group, Inc. will post 4.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other TriNet Group news, CEO Burton M. Goldfield sold 6,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.33, for a total value of $570,812.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 181,863 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,609,547.79. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, SVP Alexander G. Warren sold 2,442 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.64, for a total transaction of $221,342.88. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 39,058 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,540,217.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Burton M. Goldfield sold 6,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.33, for a total value of $570,812.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 181,863 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,609,547.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 14,942 shares of company stock valued at $1,265,468. 40.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TNET. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of TriNet Group by 66.3% during the 1st quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. now owns 4,394,957 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $354,277,000 after acquiring an additional 1,752,532 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in TriNet Group by 11.4% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,190,526 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $412,181,000 after purchasing an additional 430,430 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of TriNet Group by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,403,490 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $113,130,000 after purchasing an additional 48,461 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of TriNet Group by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 819,550 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $80,611,000 after purchasing an additional 12,253 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of TriNet Group by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 743,104 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $59,902,000 after purchasing an additional 9,775 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.65% of the company’s stock.

TriNet Group, Inc provides human resources (HR) consulting services, employee benefit options, payroll services, and employment risk mitigation services for small and medium size businesses in the United States. The company offers multi-state payroll processing and tax administration; employee benefits programs, including health insurance and retirement plans; workers compensation insurance and claims management; employment and benefits law compliance; and other HR related services.

