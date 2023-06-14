Triple Flag Precious Metals Corp. (NYSE:TFPM) Receives Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Triple Flag Precious Metals Corp. (NYSE:TFPM – Get Rating) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eight ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $23.20.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on TFPM. CIBC upgraded shares of Triple Flag Precious Metals from a “neutral” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 14th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Triple Flag Precious Metals from C$22.00 to C$25.00 in a research report on Monday, April 17th. National Bank Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Triple Flag Precious Metals from C$22.00 to C$25.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Triple Flag Precious Metals from $21.50 to $16.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Triple Flag Precious Metals in a report on Monday, May 1st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

Triple Flag Precious Metals Price Performance

Shares of Triple Flag Precious Metals stock opened at $14.30 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 6.15, a current ratio of 6.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $15.39 and its 200 day moving average is $14.23. Triple Flag Precious Metals has a 1 year low of $10.36 and a 1 year high of $17.33.

Triple Flag Precious Metals Announces Dividend

Triple Flag Precious Metals ( NYSE:TFPM Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $50.27 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $50.30 million. Sell-side analysts expect that Triple Flag Precious Metals will post 0.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 31st will be given a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 30th.

Institutional Trading of Triple Flag Precious Metals

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Toronto Dominion Bank bought a new position in Triple Flag Precious Metals in the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in Triple Flag Precious Metals during the 4th quarter valued at about $48,000. US Bancorp DE bought a new position in Triple Flag Precious Metals during the 1st quarter valued at about $53,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in Triple Flag Precious Metals during the 4th quarter valued at about $56,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG bought a new position in Triple Flag Precious Metals during the 1st quarter valued at about $63,000. 87.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Triple Flag Precious Metals Company Profile

Triple Flag Precious Metals Corp., a gold-focused streaming and royalty company, engages in acquiring and managing precious metals and other streams and royalties in Australia, Canada, Colombia, Mongolia, Peru, South Africa, and the United States. The company has a portfolio of streams and royalties providing exposure primarily to gold and silver.

See Also

