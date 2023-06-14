Twilio (NYSE:TWLO) Upgraded to “Hold” by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Twilio (NYSE:TWLO – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. UBS Group decreased their price objective on Twilio from $93.00 to $85.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Twilio from $82.00 to $65.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Twilio from a buy rating to a neutral rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $90.00 to $53.00 in a report on Thursday, May 11th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Twilio from $83.00 to $56.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 10th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on Twilio from $75.00 to $50.00 in a report on Thursday, May 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Twilio currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $73.88.

Get Twilio alerts:

Twilio Trading Up 0.9 %

Shares of Twilio stock opened at $66.75 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $12.28 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.92 and a beta of 1.44. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $57.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $57.54. Twilio has a 1-year low of $41.00 and a 1-year high of $101.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 6.16 and a quick ratio of 6.16.

Insider Activity at Twilio

Twilio ( NYSE:TWLO Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The technology company reported ($0.37) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.58) by $0.21. The business had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $999.82 million. Twilio had a negative return on equity of 6.91% and a negative net margin of 34.79%. Analysts predict that Twilio will post -1.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Elena A. Donio sold 6,485 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.07, for a total value of $434,948.95. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 425,177 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,516,621.39. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Twilio news, insider Elena A. Donio sold 6,485 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.07, for a total value of $434,948.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 425,177 shares in the company, valued at $28,516,621.39. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Aidan Viggiano sold 1,172 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.44, for a total transaction of $53,255.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 212,897 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,674,039.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 28,197 shares of company stock valued at $1,759,002 over the last quarter. 4.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Twilio

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of TWLO. James Investment Research Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Twilio during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Twilio during the first quarter worth about $32,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Twilio by 169.4% during the third quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 501 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 315 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd lifted its position in Twilio by 419.5% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 213 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares during the period. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new stake in Twilio in the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.68% of the company’s stock.

About Twilio

(Get Rating)

Twilio Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software and communications solutions in the United States and internationally. The company operates cloud communications platform that enables developers to build, scale, and operate customer engagement within software applications. Its customer engagement platform provides a set of application programming interfaces that enable developers to embed voice, messaging, and email interactions into their customer-facing applications.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Twilio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Twilio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.