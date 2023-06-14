Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL) Chairman Sells $4,683,480.00 in Stock

Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL – Get Rating) Chairman John S. Marr, Jr. sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $390.29, for a total transaction of $4,683,480.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 65,888 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,715,427.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Tyler Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE TYL opened at $389.87 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $381.99 and its 200 day moving average is $345.73. The stock has a market cap of $16.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 106.52 and a beta of 0.83. Tyler Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $281.11 and a 1-year high of $425.80. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

Tyler Technologies (NYSE:TYL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The technology company reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $471.85 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $473.66 million. Tyler Technologies had a net margin of 8.31% and a return on equity of 9.02%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Tyler Technologies, Inc. will post 5.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Tyler Technologies

Several research analysts have commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Tyler Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $301.00 to $424.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Tyler Technologies from $370.00 to $415.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $475.00 target price on shares of Tyler Technologies in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Tyler Technologies from $450.00 to $465.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Wolfe Research increased their price objective on Tyler Technologies from $365.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $435.38.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TYL. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Tyler Technologies by 105.4% during the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 76 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Barrett & Company Inc. purchased a new stake in Tyler Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Column Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Tyler Technologies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its stake in Tyler Technologies by 105.0% in the 1st quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 82 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the period. Finally, Clear Street Markets LLC lifted its position in Tyler Technologies by 95.2% in the first quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 82 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.45% of the company’s stock.

Tyler Technologies Company Profile

Tyler Technologies, Inc provides integrated information management solutions and services for the public sector. It operates in two segments, Enterprise Software, and Platform Technologies. The company offers financial management solutions, including modular fund accounting systems for government agencies or not-for-profit entities; utility billing systems for the billing and collection of metered and non-metered services; products to automate city and county functions, such as municipal courts, parking tickets, equipment and project costing, animal and business licenses, permits and inspections, code enforcement, citizen complaint tracking, ambulance billing, fleet maintenance, and cemetery records management; student information and transportation solutions for K-12 schools; and financial management systems.

See Also

