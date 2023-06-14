Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER) Shares Sold by Altimeter Capital Management LP

Altimeter Capital Management LP trimmed its position in shares of Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER – Get Rating) by 10.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,927,600 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after selling 1,650,000 shares during the period. Uber Technologies makes up approximately 9.4% of Altimeter Capital Management LP’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Altimeter Capital Management LP owned approximately 0.70% of Uber Technologies worth $344,430,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sonnipe Ltd acquired a new stake in Uber Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Sandy Spring Bank boosted its holdings in Uber Technologies by 36.4% during the fourth quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 1,240 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 331 shares in the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Uber Technologies by 114.0% during the fourth quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 1,425 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 759 shares in the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Uber Technologies by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,554 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 777 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in Uber Technologies by 56.9% during the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,180 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 428 shares in the last quarter. 71.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Uber Technologies alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Jill Hazelbaker sold 644 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.00, for a total transaction of $26,404.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 128,916 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,285,556. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, insider Tony West sold 12,501 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.85, for a total transaction of $473,162.85. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 181,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,879,237.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Jill Hazelbaker sold 644 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.00, for a total transaction of $26,404.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 128,916 shares in the company, valued at $5,285,556. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 3.84% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Uber Technologies Price Performance

UBER has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Loop Capital boosted their target price on Uber Technologies from $42.00 to $48.00 in a report on Friday, June 9th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and set a $55.00 price objective on shares of Uber Technologies in a report on Friday, March 10th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on Uber Technologies from $54.00 to $56.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Mizuho upped their price objective on Uber Technologies from $50.00 to $55.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, Susquehanna raised Uber Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $40.00 to $48.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.10.

UBER opened at $41.42 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $35.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of $32.18. The stock has a market cap of $83.83 billion, a P/E ratio of -23.94, a P/E/G ratio of 22.32 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $19.90 and a 12 month high of $41.83.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The ride-sharing company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $8.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.71 billion. Uber Technologies had a negative return on equity of 43.94% and a negative net margin of 9.95%. The company’s revenue was up 28.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.18) EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post 0.04 EPS for the current year.

Uber Technologies Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Uber Technologies, Inc is a technology platform, which engages in the development and operation of technology applications, network, and product to power movement from point A to point B. The firm offers ride services and merchants delivery service providers for meal preparation, grocery and other delivery services.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UBER? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Uber Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Uber Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.