Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER) Shares Sold by Ancient Art L.P.

Ancient Art L.P. trimmed its position in shares of Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER – Get Rating) by 4.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,075,375 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after selling 50,000 shares during the period. Uber Technologies accounts for 5.6% of Ancient Art L.P.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Ancient Art L.P. owned 0.05% of Uber Technologies worth $26,594,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of UBER. Sonnipe Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Uber Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Sandy Spring Bank lifted its stake in Uber Technologies by 36.4% in the fourth quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 1,240 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 331 shares during the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Uber Technologies by 114.0% in the fourth quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 1,425 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 759 shares during the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Uber Technologies by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,554 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 777 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its stake in shares of Uber Technologies by 56.9% during the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,180 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 428 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.83% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Tony West sold 12,501 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.85, for a total transaction of $473,162.85. Following the sale, the insider now owns 181,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,879,237.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, insider Jill Hazelbaker sold 644 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.00, for a total transaction of $26,404.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 128,916 shares in the company, valued at $5,285,556. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Tony West sold 12,501 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.85, for a total value of $473,162.85. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 181,750 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,879,237.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 3.84% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on UBER. Susquehanna upgraded shares of Uber Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $40.00 to $48.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Uber Technologies from $60.00 to $63.00 in a research report on Monday. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Uber Technologies from $47.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Wedbush began coverage on shares of Uber Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, June 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $46.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $46.00 target price on shares of Uber Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, March 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Uber Technologies has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $49.10.

Shares of UBER stock opened at $41.42 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $35.88 and its 200-day moving average is $32.18. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $19.90 and a 1 year high of $41.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $83.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.94, a PEG ratio of 22.32 and a beta of 1.19.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The ride-sharing company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $8.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.71 billion. Uber Technologies had a negative return on equity of 43.94% and a negative net margin of 9.95%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 28.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.18) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post 0.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Uber Technologies, Inc is a technology platform, which engages in the development and operation of technology applications, network, and product to power movement from point A to point B. The firm offers ride services and merchants delivery service providers for meal preparation, grocery and other delivery services.

