UBS Group Boosts Confluent (NASDAQ:CFLT) Price Target to $39.00

Confluent (NASDAQ:CFLT – Get Rating) had its price objective increased by UBS Group from $24.00 to $39.00 in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. UBS Group’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 5.01% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on CFLT. Mizuho started coverage on shares of Confluent in a research report on Tuesday, March 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $28.00 target price on the stock. 1-800-FLOWERS.COM restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Confluent in a research report on Wednesday, May 31st. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Confluent from $35.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $31.00 price target on shares of Confluent in a research report on Monday, March 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Confluent from $29.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Confluent presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $33.70.

Confluent Stock Up 1.0 %

Confluent stock opened at $37.14 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $11.00 billion, a P/E ratio of -21.59 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a quick ratio of 5.27, a current ratio of 5.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46. Confluent has a twelve month low of $16.60 and a twelve month high of $37.51. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $26.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.19.

Insider Buying and Selling at Confluent

Confluent ( NASDAQ:CFLT Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported ($0.36) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.36). Confluent had a negative net margin of 77.61% and a negative return on equity of 56.31%. The firm had revenue of $174.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $167.12 million. As a group, analysts expect that Confluent will post -1.26 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CTO Chad Verbowski sold 5,949 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.58, for a total transaction of $134,328.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 460,646 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,401,386.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CTO Chad Verbowski sold 5,949 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.58, for a total transaction of $134,328.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 460,646 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,401,386.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Erica Schultz sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.11, for a total transaction of $3,611,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 479,537 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,316,081.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,872,826 shares of company stock worth $53,259,148 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 22.08% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Confluent

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CFLT. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Confluent by 720.4% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 272,441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,170,000 after buying an additional 239,232 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in Confluent by 3,176.6% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 149,968 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,215,000 after buying an additional 145,391 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new position in Confluent in the first quarter valued at $5,322,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new position in Confluent in the first quarter valued at $507,000. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL lifted its holdings in Confluent by 13.1% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 19,335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $793,000 after buying an additional 2,235 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.66% of the company’s stock.

About Confluent

Confluent, Inc operates a data streaming platform in the United States and internationally. The company offers Confluent Cloud, a managed cloud-native service for connecting and processing real-time data; and Confluent Platform, an enterprise-grade self-managed software that connects and processes data.

Featured Articles

