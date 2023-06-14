UBS Group Increases Bellway (LON:BWY) Price Target to GBX 2,685

Bellway (LON:BWYGet Rating) had its target price lifted by UBS Group from GBX 2,500 ($31.28) to GBX 2,685 ($33.60) in a research note issued on Monday, MarketBeat reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. UBS Group’s target price points to a potential upside of 23.62% from the company’s current price.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on BWY. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on Bellway from GBX 2,573 ($32.19) to GBX 2,661 ($33.30) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Bellway from GBX 2,670 ($33.41) to GBX 2,870 ($35.91) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. Berenberg Bank increased their price objective on Bellway from GBX 2,200 ($27.53) to GBX 2,700 ($33.78) and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 11th. Barclays increased their price objective on Bellway from GBX 2,250 ($28.15) to GBX 2,330 ($29.15) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. Finally, Liberum Capital reiterated a “top pick” rating and issued a GBX 2,860 ($35.79) price objective on shares of Bellway in a research note on Monday, February 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Bellway presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 2,672.44 ($33.44).

LON:BWY opened at GBX 2,172 ($27.18) on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 5.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.73. The stock’s fifty day moving average is GBX 2,338.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 2,167.48. Bellway has a 52 week low of GBX 1,572 ($19.67) and a 52 week high of GBX 2,570 ($32.16). The stock has a market capitalization of £2.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,206.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -0.17 and a beta of 1.45.

Bellway p.l.c., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the home building business in the United Kingdom. The company builds and sells homes ranging from one-bedroom apartments to six-bedroom family homes, as well as provides homes to housing associations for social housing. It offers homes under Bellway, Ashberry, and Bellway London brands.

