UBS Group Increases The Berkeley Group (LON:BKG) Price Target to GBX 4,580

The Berkeley Group (LON:BKG – Get Rating) had its target price hoisted by stock analysts at UBS Group from GBX 4,450 ($55.68) to GBX 4,580 ($57.31) in a report released on Monday, Marketbeat.com reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on BKG. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of The Berkeley Group in a report on Monday, February 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on The Berkeley Group from GBX 4,500 ($56.31) to GBX 4,800 ($60.06) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. Berenberg Bank lifted their price objective on The Berkeley Group from GBX 4,500 ($56.31) to GBX 5,100 ($63.81) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 11th. Finally, Liberum Capital reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 4,750 ($59.43) target price on shares of The Berkeley Group in a report on Monday, February 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of GBX 4,617 ($57.77).

The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 3.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.73. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 4,230.34 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 4,117.68. The company has a market capitalization of £4.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 949.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -0.87 and a beta of 1.11. The Berkeley Group has a 12 month low of GBX 3,120 ($39.04) and a 12 month high of GBX 4,549 ($56.92).

The Berkeley Group Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the residential-led and mixed-use property development activities in the United Kingdom. The company is also involved in land selling activities. It operates under the Berkeley, St Edward, St George, St James, St Joseph, and St William brand names.

