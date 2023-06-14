UBS Group Raises Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH) Price Target to $97.00

Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH – Get Rating) had its price objective increased by UBS Group from $93.00 to $97.00 in a report issued on Sunday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on CAH. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Cardinal Health from $76.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Friday, June 9th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Cardinal Health in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a strong-buy rating for the company. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Cardinal Health in a research report on Friday, March 31st. They set a neutral rating and a $77.00 price objective for the company. TheStreet upgraded shares of Cardinal Health from a d+ rating to a b- rating in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Cardinal Health from $88.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Monday, May 8th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $88.79.

Cardinal Health Stock Performance

Shares of CAH opened at $88.02 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $22.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 0.76. Cardinal Health has a 52 week low of $49.70 and a 52 week high of $88.59. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $82.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $78.79.

Cardinal Health Increases Dividend

Cardinal Health ( NYSE:CAH Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $1.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by $0.26. Cardinal Health had a net margin of 0.23% and a negative return on equity of 81.55%. The firm had revenue of $50.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $49.63 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.45 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Cardinal Health will post 5.71 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 3rd will be paid a $0.5006 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.27%. This is a positive change from Cardinal Health’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 30th. Cardinal Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 113.79%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Delta Asset Management LLC TN purchased a new stake in Cardinal Health during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. grew its stake in Cardinal Health by 888.6% in the 4th quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 346 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 311 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. purchased a new position in Cardinal Health in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Retirement Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cardinal Health by 1,539.3% in the 4th quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 459 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 431 shares in the last quarter. Finally, McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cardinal Health in the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. 88.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Cardinal Health Company Profile

Cardinal Health, Inc operates as an integrated healthcare services and products company in the United States, Canada, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It provides customized solutions for hospitals, healthcare systems, pharmacies, ambulatory surgery centers, clinical laboratories, physician offices, and patients in the home.

