Ultra Clean (NASDAQ:UCTT) Price Target Raised to $52.00

Ultra Clean (NASDAQ:UCTT – Get Rating) had its target price hoisted by investment analysts at Needham & Company LLC from $35.00 to $52.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Needham & Company LLC’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 41.54% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on UCTT. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Ultra Clean in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of Ultra Clean from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.80.

UCTT opened at $36.74 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a current ratio of 3.13. Ultra Clean has a fifty-two week low of $23.32 and a fifty-two week high of $39.10. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $30.95 and its 200 day moving average is $32.60. The stock has a market cap of $1.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 204.11 and a beta of 1.98.

Ultra Clean ( NASDAQ:UCTT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The semiconductor company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $433.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $420.04 million. Ultra Clean had a net margin of 0.40% and a return on equity of 14.48%.

In related news, Director Emily M. Liggett sold 3,701 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.48, for a total transaction of $120,208.48. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 37,226 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,209,100.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Ultra Clean news, insider Bill Bentinck sold 9,784 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.19, for a total value of $354,082.96. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 50,775 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,837,547.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Emily M. Liggett sold 3,701 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.48, for a total transaction of $120,208.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 37,226 shares in the company, valued at $1,209,100.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 13,661 shares of company stock worth $480,645. Insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ultra Clean by 20.2% during the first quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 8,579 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $284,000 after purchasing an additional 1,441 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Ultra Clean by 10.9% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 185,641 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $6,157,000 after purchasing an additional 18,217 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Ultra Clean by 0.9% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,695,775 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $56,232,000 after purchasing an additional 15,307 shares in the last quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ultra Clean by 76.0% during the first quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 1,071,283 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $35,524,000 after purchasing an additional 462,704 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ultra Clean by 4.3% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 900,416 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $29,858,000 after purchasing an additional 37,144 shares in the last quarter. 79.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc engages in the development and supplying of critical subsystems, components and parts, and ultra-high purity cleaning and analytical services for the semiconductor industry. It operates through the Products and Services segments. The Products segment is involved in the design and manufacture of production tools, components, parts, and modules, and subsystems for the semiconductor and display capital equipment industry.

