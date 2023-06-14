Ultralife (NASDAQ:ULBI) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

Stock analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Ultralife (NASDAQ:ULBI – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Monday. The firm set a “buy” rating on the technology company’s stock.

Ultralife Price Performance

ULBI stock opened at $4.83 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $77.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -483.00 and a beta of 1.27. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $4.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.09. The company has a current ratio of 2.79, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. Ultralife has a 12-month low of $3.67 and a 12-month high of $5.77.

Get Ultralife alerts:

Ultralife (NASDAQ:ULBI – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The technology company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $31.92 million during the quarter. Ultralife had a positive return on equity of 0.41% and a negative net margin of 0.22%.

Insider Activity at Ultralife

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In related news, Director Bradford T. Whitmore purchased 20,256 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 11th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $4.08 per share, for a total transaction of $82,644.48. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 1,040,469 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,245,113.52. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . In related news, Director Bradford T. Whitmore purchased 20,247 shares of Ultralife stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 1st. The shares were bought at an average price of $4.33 per share, for a total transaction of $87,669.51. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,074,432 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,652,290.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director Bradford T. Whitmore acquired 20,256 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 11th. The stock was bought at an average price of $4.08 per share, with a total value of $82,644.48. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 1,040,469 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,245,113.52. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders acquired a total of 52,556 shares of company stock worth $220,284 over the last quarter. 42.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Shikiar Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Ultralife in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Pitti Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Ultralife in the fourth quarter worth $57,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in Ultralife during the fourth quarter valued at $99,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new stake in shares of Ultralife during the 4th quarter valued at $145,000. Finally, State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Ultralife by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 40,120 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $215,000 after buying an additional 2,596 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 25.67% of the company’s stock.

About Ultralife

(Get Rating)

Ultralife Corp. engages in the manufacture and sale of products for power solutions. It operates through the Battery & Energy Products and Communications System segments. The Battery & Energy Products segment includes Lithium 9-volt, cylindrical, thin cell and various other non-rechargeable batteries, in addition to rechargeable batteries, uninterruptable power supplies, charging systems, and accessories such as cables.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Ultralife Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ultralife and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.