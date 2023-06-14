United-Guardian (NASDAQ:UG) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of United-Guardian (NASDAQ:UG – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the stock.

United-Guardian Trading Down 1.8 %

Shares of UG stock opened at $9.06 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $9.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.33. United-Guardian has a twelve month low of $8.42 and a twelve month high of $17.68. The company has a market capitalization of $41.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.42 and a beta of 0.46.

United-Guardian (NASDAQ:UG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, March 17th. The company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter. United-Guardian had a net margin of 21.22% and a return on equity of 24.78%. The company had revenue of $2.76 million during the quarter.

Institutional Trading of United-Guardian

United-Guardian Company Profile

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in United-Guardian by 2.5% in the first quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC now owns 45,165 shares of the company’s stock worth $463,000 after purchasing an additional 1,103 shares during the period. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in United-Guardian by 7.3% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 17,657 shares of the company’s stock valued at $401,000 after buying an additional 1,207 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in United-Guardian by 1.6% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 107,356 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,420,000 after buying an additional 1,694 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in United-Guardian by 0.9% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 226,763 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,399,000 after buying an additional 2,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its stake in United-Guardian by 66.6% in the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 93,340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,123,000 after buying an additional 37,300 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 24.40% of the company’s stock.

United-Guardian, Inc engages in the development and manufacture of pharmaceuticals, cosmetic ingredients, personal and health care products and medical devices. The firm also conducts research and product development related to the development of new and unique cosmetic and personal care products. The company was founded by Alfred R.

