United-Guardian (NASDAQ:UG) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of United-Guardian (NASDAQ:UG – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the stock.
United-Guardian Trading Down 1.8 %
Shares of UG stock opened at $9.06 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $9.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.33. United-Guardian has a twelve month low of $8.42 and a twelve month high of $17.68. The company has a market capitalization of $41.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.42 and a beta of 0.46.
United-Guardian (NASDAQ:UG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, March 17th. The company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter. United-Guardian had a net margin of 21.22% and a return on equity of 24.78%. The company had revenue of $2.76 million during the quarter.
Institutional Trading of United-Guardian
United-Guardian Company Profile
United-Guardian, Inc engages in the development and manufacture of pharmaceuticals, cosmetic ingredients, personal and health care products and medical devices. The firm also conducts research and product development related to the development of new and unique cosmetic and personal care products. The company was founded by Alfred R.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on United-Guardian (UG)
- As Peloton Shares Fall Over 90%, A Comeback Strategy Surges
- Inflation, The Fed, And The Summer Rally
- How to Trade Stocks Online the Right Way
- SentinelOne Stock is Down, But Is it Out?
- Oracle Has Spoken: The AI Cloud Is Bigger And Growing Faster
Receive News & Ratings for United-Guardian Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United-Guardian and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.