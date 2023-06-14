United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI) Shares Sold by Ambassador Advisors LLC

Ambassador Advisors LLC lessened its stake in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI – Get Rating) by 13.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 11,364 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 1,821 shares during the quarter. Ambassador Advisors LLC’s holdings in United Rentals were worth $4,039,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of URI. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp raised its stake in shares of United Rentals by 1,900.0% in the 3rd quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 100 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in United Rentals during the second quarter worth about $27,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in United Rentals by 44.8% during the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 84 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its stake in United Rentals by 62.3% during the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 86 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares during the period. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its stake in United Rentals by 86.3% during the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 95 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.65% of the company’s stock.

United Rentals Trading Up 5.0 %

United Rentals stock opened at $410.09 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $358.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $385.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.19 billion, a PE ratio of 13.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.81. United Rentals, Inc. has a 12-month low of $230.54 and a 12-month high of $481.99.

United Rentals Dividend Announcement

United Rentals ( NYSE:URI Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The construction company reported $7.95 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $8.12 by ($0.17). United Rentals had a net margin of 17.65% and a return on equity of 36.77%. The business had revenue of $3.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.17 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $5.73 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that United Rentals, Inc. will post 39.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 10th were paid a dividend of $1.48 per share. This represents a $5.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.44%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 9th. United Rentals’s dividend payout ratio is presently 18.99%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

URI has been the topic of several research reports. Robert W. Baird lowered shares of United Rentals from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $425.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Monday, March 27th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of United Rentals from $490.00 to $458.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of United Rentals in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of United Rentals from $544.00 to $482.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, KeyCorp decreased their target price on shares of United Rentals from $515.00 to $475.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, United Rentals presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $421.08.

Insider Activity at United Rentals

In related news, CFO William E. Grace sold 725 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $359.63, for a total transaction of $260,731.75. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 6,520 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,344,787.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

United Rentals Profile

(Get Rating)

United Rentals, Inc engages in the equipment rental business. It operates through the General Rentals and Specialty segments. The General Rentals segment includes the rental of construction, aerial and industrial equipment, general tools and light equipment, and related services and activities. The Specialty segment focuses on the rental of specialty construction products such as trench safety equipment, power and HVAC equipment, fluid solutions equipment, mobile storage equipment and modular office space.

