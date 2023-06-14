UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) Shares Sold by Ascendant Capital Management LLC

Ascendant Capital Management LLC lowered its position in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Get Rating) by 40.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 1,500 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the period. UnitedHealth Group comprises approximately 2.4% of Ascendant Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Ascendant Capital Management LLC’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $795,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new position in shares of UnitedHealth Group during the 4th quarter worth about $87,114,000. Beaumont Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in UnitedHealth Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $2,299,000. Railway Pension Investments Ltd grew its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Railway Pension Investments Ltd now owns 426,020 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $225,867,000 after buying an additional 5,800 shares during the period. Wintrust Investments LLC lifted its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 19.2% during the 4th quarter. Wintrust Investments LLC now owns 5,784 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $3,067,000 after buying an additional 930 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lincoln Capital Corp lifted its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Lincoln Capital Corp now owns 19,099 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $10,126,000 after buying an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.31% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on UNH shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $595.00 to $562.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 30th. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $605.00 price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. Loop Capital lifted their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $590.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $592.00 price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of UnitedHealth Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $599.06.

UNH stock opened at $491.33 on Wednesday. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 52 week low of $449.70 and a 52 week high of $558.10. The company has a market cap of $457.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.47, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $492.89 and its 200 day moving average price is $495.85.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 14th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $6.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.24 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $91.93 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $89.77 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 6.16% and a return on equity of 27.05%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $5.49 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 24.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 27th. Investors of record on Monday, June 19th will be given a dividend of $1.88 per share. This is a positive change from UnitedHealth Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.65. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 15th. This represents a $7.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.53%. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio is 30.18%.

In other news, EVP Erin Mcsweeney sold 1,008 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $484.58, for a total value of $488,456.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,359 shares in the company, valued at $5,019,764.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Erin Mcsweeney sold 1,008 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $484.58, for a total value of $488,456.64. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,359 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,019,764.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Andrew Witty sold 6,160 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $487.49, for a total transaction of $3,002,938.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 86,564 shares in the company, valued at approximately $42,199,084.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 8,852 shares of company stock valued at $4,313,962. Insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

UnitedHealth Group, Inc engages in the provision of health care coverage, software, and data consultancy services. It operates through the following segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment utilizes Optum’s capabilities to help coordinate patient care, improve affordability of medical care, analyze cost trends, manage pharmacy benefits, work with care providers more effectively, and create a simpler consumer experience.

