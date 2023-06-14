Uniti Group Inc. Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.15 (NASDAQ:UNIT)

Uniti Group Inc. (NASDAQ:UNIT – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, May 2nd, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, June 16th will be given a dividend of 0.15 per share by the real estate investment trust on Friday, June 30th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 12.71%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 15th.

Uniti Group has raised its dividend payment by an average of 17.5% annually over the last three years. Uniti Group has a dividend payout ratio of 127.7% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Analysts expect Uniti Group to earn $1.55 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.60 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 38.7%.

NASDAQ:UNIT opened at $4.72 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $1.13 billion, a PE ratio of -11.80 and a beta of 1.27. The business’s 50 day moving average is $3.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.84. Uniti Group has a 52 week low of $2.94 and a 52 week high of $10.44.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of Uniti Group from $15.00 to $9.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 27th. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Uniti Group from $12.00 to $8.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Uniti Group from $8.00 to $4.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of Uniti Group from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Uniti Group from $7.00 to $5.00 in a research report on Friday, May 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.61.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Advisors Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Uniti Group during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC bought a new position in Uniti Group during the first quarter valued at about $41,000. Sei Investments Co. acquired a new position in Uniti Group during the first quarter worth about $42,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Uniti Group during the first quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, Wetherby Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Uniti Group in the first quarter worth about $43,000. 83.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Uniti Group, Inc is a real estate investment trust company, which is engaged in the acquisition and construction of mission infrastructure in the communications industry. It operates through the following business segments: Leasing, Fiber Infrastructure, Towers, Consumer CLEC, and Corporate. The Leasing segment represents the real estate investment trust operations of the company and includes the results from leasing business, Uniti leasing, which engages in the acquisition of mission-critical communications assets and leasing them to anchor customers on either and exclusive or shared-tenant basis.

