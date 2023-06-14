Univar Solutions (NYSE:UNVR) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

Stock analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Univar Solutions (NYSE:UNVR – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Monday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on UNVR. Vertical Research downgraded shares of Univar Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Univar Solutions from $32.00 to $40.00 in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Barclays raised their target price on Univar Solutions from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 14th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Univar Solutions from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $35.33.

UNVR opened at $35.70 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $35.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $34.22. The company has a market cap of $5.63 billion, a PE ratio of 13.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.70. Univar Solutions has a 1 year low of $21.49 and a 1 year high of $35.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 2.18.

Univar Solutions ( NYSE:UNVR Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The basic materials company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.05. Univar Solutions had a net margin of 3.97% and a return on equity of 19.05%. The firm had revenue of $2.68 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.43 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.07 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Univar Solutions will post 2.97 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of UNVR. Prelude Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Univar Solutions by 447.1% during the first quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC now owns 145,757 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $5,106,000 after acquiring an additional 119,117 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its stake in Univar Solutions by 84.0% in the 1st quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 19,553 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $685,000 after purchasing an additional 8,928 shares in the last quarter. Water Island Capital LLC purchased a new position in Univar Solutions in the 1st quarter worth about $44,602,000. Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. purchased a new position in Univar Solutions in the 1st quarter worth about $379,000. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC purchased a new position in Univar Solutions in the 1st quarter worth about $520,000. 95.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Univar Solutions Inc distributes commodity and specialty chemical products, and provides related services worldwide. It offers epoxy resins, polyurethanes, titanium dioxide, fumed silica, esters, plasticizers, silicones, and specialty amines; ingredients for cleaners, detergents, and disinfectant products; and base stocks, performance-enhancing additives for lubricants and metalworking fluids.

