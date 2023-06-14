Upstart (NASDAQ:UPST) Shares Up 7.4%

Upstart Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPSTGet Rating)’s stock price rose 7.4% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $34.86 and last traded at $34.45. Approximately 4,282,280 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 42% from the average daily volume of 7,435,841 shares. The stock had previously closed at $32.09.

Several research firms recently weighed in on UPST. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Upstart from $16.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 10th. BTIG Research began coverage on shares of Upstart in a research report on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Citigroup cut shares of Upstart from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Compass Point upped their price target on shares of Upstart from $6.00 to $8.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 23rd. Finally, Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Upstart from $14.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 10th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Upstart currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.92.

The company has a 50 day moving average of $20.53 and a 200 day moving average of $17.93.

In related news, insider Scott Darling sold 3,665 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.93, for a total value of $98,698.45. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 189,799 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,111,287.07. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Upstart news, insider Scott Darling sold 3,665 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.93, for a total transaction of $98,698.45. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 189,799 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,111,287.07. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Sanjay Datta sold 26,072 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.99, for a total transaction of $625,467.28. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 419,777 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,070,450.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 90,763 shares of company stock valued at $2,056,956 in the last 90 days. 18.45% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Venturi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Upstart in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Upstart in the 1st quarter valued at $45,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Upstart by 18.6% during the 4th quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 3,570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 560 shares in the last quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in Upstart by 63.9% in the 4th quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 3,774 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 1,472 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Impact Advisors LLC raised its position in Upstart by 12.1% in the fourth quarter. Capital Impact Advisors LLC now owns 4,367 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 471 shares during the period. 37.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Upstart Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a cloud-based artificial intelligence (AI) lending platform in the United States. Its platform aggregates consumer demand for loans and connects it to its network of the company's AI-enabled bank partners. The company was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in San Mateo, California.

