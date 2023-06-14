Upwork Inc. (NASDAQ:UPWK) Shares Bought by Ancient Art L.P.

Ancient Art L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Upwork Inc. (NASDAQ:UPWK – Get Rating) by 7.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,487,629 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 164,399 shares during the period. Upwork accounts for approximately 5.5% of Ancient Art L.P.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Ancient Art L.P. owned about 1.89% of Upwork worth $25,971,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in UPWK. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in Upwork by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 48,739 shares of the company’s stock worth $509,000 after purchasing an additional 850 shares in the last quarter. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Upwork by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC now owns 141,329 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,475,000 after buying an additional 1,075 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of Upwork by 30.7% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,634 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 1,089 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its stake in Upwork by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 51,547 shares of the company’s stock worth $538,000 after acquiring an additional 1,251 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System raised its stake in Upwork by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 33,149 shares of the company’s stock worth $346,000 after acquiring an additional 1,440 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.05% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on UPWK. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on Upwork from $24.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 17th. BTIG Research decreased their price objective on shares of Upwork from $20.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Bank of America cut shares of Upwork from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $9.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, May 4th. JMP Securities lowered their price target on shares of Upwork from $17.00 to $14.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on Upwork from $18.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $15.63.

In other news, CEO Hayden Brown sold 22,946 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.21, for a total transaction of $188,386.66. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 986,352 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,097,949.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Insiders sold a total of 58,583 shares of company stock valued at $542,941 in the last three months. 9.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of Upwork stock opened at $9.33 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.69. The company has a current ratio of 2.99, a quick ratio of 2.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. Upwork Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $6.56 and a fifty-two week high of $25.05.

Upwork (NASDAQ:UPWK – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $160.86 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $158.96 million. Upwork had a negative return on equity of 18.69% and a negative net margin of 7.52%. Equities research analysts forecast that Upwork Inc. will post -0.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Upwork, Inc operates an online marketplace that enables businesses to find, hire, and pay freelancers for short-term and longer-term projects. Its marketplace offerings include Upwork Basic, Upwork Plus, Upwork Business, Upwork Enterprise, and Upwork Payroll. The company was founded by Odysseas Tsatalos and Efstratios Karamanlakis in December 2013 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

