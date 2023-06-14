Vale (NYSE:VALE) Upgraded by StockNews.com to “Buy”

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Vale (NYSE:VALE – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Tuesday morning.

VALE has been the subject of several other reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Vale from $19.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Citigroup lowered Vale from a buy rating to a neutral rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $20.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised Vale from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $13.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 6th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $16.85.

Get Vale alerts:

Vale Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of VALE opened at $13.90 on Tuesday. Vale has a 52 week low of $11.72 and a 52 week high of $19.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $62.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.94 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 1.12. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $14.17 and a 200-day moving average of $15.87.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Vale

Vale ( NYSE:VALE Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The basic materials company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by ($0.16). Vale had a net margin of 38.99% and a return on equity of 38.16%. The firm had revenue of $8.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.09 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Vale will post 2.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VALE. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its stake in Vale by 125.7% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 24,417 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $488,000 after purchasing an additional 13,600 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vale by 7.9% in the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 39,446 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $789,000 after buying an additional 2,899 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its stake in shares of Vale by 28.3% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 30,966 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $619,000 after buying an additional 6,829 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its stake in shares of Vale by 55.5% in the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 151,722 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,033,000 after buying an additional 54,151 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vale in the 1st quarter worth approximately $277,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 20.58% of the company’s stock.

Vale Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Vale SA engages in the production and exportation of iron ore, pellets, manganese, and iron alloys. It operates through the following segments: Ferrous Minerals, Base Metals, and Coal. The Ferrous Minerals segment includes the production and extraction of iron ore, iron ore pellets, manganese, other ferrous products, and logistic services.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Vale Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vale and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.