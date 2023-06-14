Vale (NYSE:VALE) Upgraded by StockNews.com to “Buy”

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Vale (NYSE:VALE – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Tuesday morning.
VALE has been the subject of several other reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Vale from $19.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Citigroup lowered Vale from a buy rating to a neutral rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $20.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised Vale from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $13.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 6th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $16.85.
Vale Stock Up 0.9 %
Shares of VALE opened at $13.90 on Tuesday. Vale has a 52 week low of $11.72 and a 52 week high of $19.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $62.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.94 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 1.12. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $14.17 and a 200-day moving average of $15.87.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Vale
A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VALE. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its stake in Vale by 125.7% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 24,417 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $488,000 after purchasing an additional 13,600 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vale by 7.9% in the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 39,446 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $789,000 after buying an additional 2,899 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its stake in shares of Vale by 28.3% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 30,966 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $619,000 after buying an additional 6,829 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its stake in shares of Vale by 55.5% in the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 151,722 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,033,000 after buying an additional 54,151 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vale in the 1st quarter worth approximately $277,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 20.58% of the company’s stock.
Vale Company Profile
Vale SA engages in the production and exportation of iron ore, pellets, manganese, and iron alloys. It operates through the following segments: Ferrous Minerals, Base Metals, and Coal. The Ferrous Minerals segment includes the production and extraction of iron ore, iron ore pellets, manganese, other ferrous products, and logistic services.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Vale (VALE)
- As Peloton Shares Fall Over 90%, A Comeback Strategy Surges
- Inflation, The Fed, And The Summer Rally
- How to Trade Stocks Online the Right Way
- SentinelOne Stock is Down, But Is it Out?
- Oracle Has Spoken: The AI Cloud Is Bigger And Growing Faster
Receive News & Ratings for Vale Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vale and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.