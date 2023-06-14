Valeo SE (OTCMKTS:VLEEY) Short Interest Update

Valeo SE (OTCMKTS:VLEEY – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,300 shares, an increase of 562.5% from the May 15th total of 800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 22,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Valeo from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.25.

Shares of OTCMKTS VLEEY opened at $11.38 on Wednesday. Valeo has a fifty-two week low of $7.32 and a fifty-two week high of $11.58. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $10.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.89.

Valeo SE is engaged in the design, production, and sale of components, integrated systems, and modules for the automobile industry. It operates through following business segments: Powertrain Systems, Thermal Systems, Comfort and Driving Assistance Systems and Visibility Systems. The Powertrain Systems segment deals with electrical, transmission, engine management, air management, and hybrid/electric vehicle systems.

