Vallourec S.A. (OTCMKTS:VLOUF) Short Interest Update

Vallourec S.A. (OTCMKTS:VLOUF – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 148,800 shares, a growth of 38.5% from the May 15th total of 107,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1,488.0 days.
Vallourec Stock Performance
Shares of VLOUF opened at $10.69 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.61. Vallourec has a 1 year low of $8.78 and a 1 year high of $15.62.
Vallourec Company Profile
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Vallourec (VLOUF)
- As Peloton Shares Fall Over 90%, A Comeback Strategy Surges
- Inflation, The Fed, And The Summer Rally
- How to Trade Stocks Online the Right Way
- SentinelOne Stock is Down, But Is it Out?
- Oracle Has Spoken: The AI Cloud Is Bigger And Growing Faster
Receive News & Ratings for Vallourec Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vallourec and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.