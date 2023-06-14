Vallourec S.A. (OTCMKTS:VLOUF) Short Interest Update

Vallourec S.A. (OTCMKTS:VLOUF – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 148,800 shares, a growth of 38.5% from the May 15th total of 107,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1,488.0 days.

Vallourec Stock Performance

Shares of VLOUF opened at $10.69 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.61. Vallourec has a 1 year low of $8.78 and a 1 year high of $15.62.

Vallourec Company Profile

Vallourec SA engages in the production of tube products and steel fabrication. It operates through the following business segments: Tubes, Mine and Forests, and Holding Companies and Other. The Tubes segment refers to the production of hot-rolled seamless carbon and alloy steel tubes, both smooth and threaded.

