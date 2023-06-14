Value Line (NASDAQ:VALU) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Value Line (NASDAQ:VALU – Get Rating) in a research report released on Tuesday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Value Line Stock Down 1.8 %

Value Line stock opened at $45.40 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $428.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.15 and a beta of 0.58. Value Line has a 52 week low of $42.02 and a 52 week high of $118.40. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $47.16 and its 200 day moving average price is $49.47.

Value Line (NASDAQ:VALU – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $9.97 million for the quarter. Value Line had a return on equity of 22.20% and a net margin of 44.49%.

Value Line Increases Dividend

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Value Line

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 1st were given a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 28th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.47%. This is an increase from Value Line’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. Value Line’s dividend payout ratio is currently 59.57%.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. UBS Group AG boosted its position in Value Line by 627.5% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 582 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 502 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in shares of Value Line by 634.9% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,117 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 965 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC lifted its position in shares of Value Line by 51.1% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 2,038 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $98,000 after acquiring an additional 689 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of Value Line by 165.9% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,095 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $107,000 after acquiring an additional 1,307 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Value Line by 11,415.0% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,303 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $154,000 after acquiring an additional 2,283 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 6.86% of the company’s stock.

Value Line Company Profile

Value Line, Inc engages in the provision of investment research. It produces investment periodicals based on underlying research and making available copyright data, including certain proprietary ranking system and other proprietary information, to third parties under written agreements for use in third-party managed and marketed investment products and for other purposes.

