Valvoline (NYSE:VVV) Coverage Initiated at Morgan Stanley

Equities research analysts at Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Valvoline (NYSE:VVV – Get Rating) in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm set an “equal weight” rating and a $40.00 price target on the basic materials company’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price indicates a potential upside of 8.42% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Valvoline from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $41.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Friday, June 2nd. Citigroup lowered shares of Valvoline from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $37.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, February 24th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Valvoline from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Valvoline from $40.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 11th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Valvoline has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.80.

Valvoline Stock Performance

Shares of Valvoline stock opened at $36.90 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $36.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $34.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.10 and a beta of 1.36. Valvoline has a 12 month low of $24.40 and a 12 month high of $39.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 3.95 and a quick ratio of 3.90.

Insider Transactions at Valvoline

Valvoline ( NYSE:VVV Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 10th. The basic materials company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $344.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $347.12 million. Valvoline had a net margin of 79.50% and a return on equity of 50.51%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Valvoline will post 1.08 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, SVP Heidi J. Matheys sold 2,546 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.64, for a total transaction of $98,377.44. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 37,159 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,435,823.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, SVP Heidi J. Matheys sold 2,546 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.64, for a total transaction of $98,377.44. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 37,159 shares in the company, valued at $1,435,823.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Heidi J. Matheys sold 5,823 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.25, for a total value of $205,260.75. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 37,159 shares in the company, valued at $1,309,854.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.99% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Valvoline

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Valvoline by 1.0% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,091,515 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $407,760,000 after buying an additional 151,612 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners lifted its stake in Valvoline by 94.4% in the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 7,806,725 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $256,145,000 after buying an additional 3,791,195 shares during the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Valvoline by 8.1% during the first quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 6,937,151 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $242,384,000 after purchasing an additional 519,465 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Valvoline by 2.4% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,946,126 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $156,100,000 after purchasing an additional 115,558 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Glenview Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Valvoline by 8.9% during the first quarter. Glenview Capital Management LLC now owns 3,802,949 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $132,875,000 after purchasing an additional 309,263 shares in the last quarter. 90.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Valvoline

Valvoline Inc provides automotive services through retail stores in the United States and Canada. It offers cabin air filter, battery replacement, and tire rotation services for various vehicles. As of September 30, 2022, it operated 1,700 system-wide service center stores. The company was founded in 1866 and is headquartered in Lexington, Kentucky.

Further Reading

