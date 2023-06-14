Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF (NYSEARCA:VPL) Sets New 52-Week High at $70.92

Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF (NYSEARCA:VPL – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as $70.92 and last traded at $70.85, with a volume of 97062 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $70.72.

Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF Price Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $6.45 billion, a PE ratio of 11.50 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a fifty day moving average of $68.72 and a 200-day moving average of $67.39.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Level Four Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF by 346.9% in the first quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 45,664 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,097,000 after purchasing an additional 35,446 shares in the last quarter. Garde Capital Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Garde Capital Inc. now owns 567,299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,474,000 after acquiring an additional 12,791 shares during the last quarter. Blue Edge Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF by 24.2% in the 1st quarter. Blue Edge Capital LLC now owns 143,118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,706,000 after acquiring an additional 27,866 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF by 194.2% in the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 880,105 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,689,000 after purchasing an additional 580,916 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF by 140.1% during the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,000 after purchasing an additional 817 shares during the period.

Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF Company Profile

Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF, formerly Vanguard MSCI Pacific ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Pacific Stock Index Fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI Pacific Index that consists of common stocks of companies located in Japan, Australia, Hong Kong, New Zealand and Singapore.

Featured Articles

