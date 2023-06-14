Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM) Stock Position Cut by Allred Capital Management LLC

Allred Capital Management LLC lessened its stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Get Rating) by 1.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,888 shares of the company’s stock after selling 203 shares during the period. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF accounts for 1.1% of Allred Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Allred Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $1,936,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of VYM. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 25.7% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 15,863,422 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,716,581,000 after acquiring an additional 3,242,830 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 4,656,802 shares of the company’s stock valued at $503,913,000 after acquiring an additional 141,372 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp lifted its holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 1,130.4% in the 4th quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 4,392,074 shares of the company’s stock valued at $203,287,000 after acquiring an additional 4,035,110 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 14.9% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,123,526 shares of the company’s stock valued at $445,734,000 after acquiring an additional 533,788 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,087,972 shares of the company’s stock valued at $442,359,000 after acquiring an additional 188,471 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of NYSEARCA VYM opened at $106.12 on Wednesday. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a twelve month low of $94.59 and a twelve month high of $113.78. The company has a market capitalization of $49.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.80 and a beta of 0.84. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $104.74 and a two-hundred day moving average of $106.96.

About Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF

The Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund (VYM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Custom High Dividend Yield index. The fund tracks the FTSE High Dividend Yield Index. The index selects high-dividend-paying US companies, excluding REITS, and weights them by market cap. VYM was launched on Nov 10, 2006 and is managed by Vanguard.

