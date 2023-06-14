Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT) Sets New 12-Month High at $426.63

Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $426.63 and last traded at $426.40, with a volume of 122975 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $422.18.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF Stock Performance

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $394.33 and its 200 day moving average is $364.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $52.96 billion, a PE ratio of 24.70 and a beta of 1.16.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 12.4% in the fourth quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC now owns 9,738 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,110,000 after purchasing an additional 1,073 shares during the period. Avestar Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $375,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 27.6% in the fourth quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 5,525 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,765,000 after acquiring an additional 1,195 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 9.3% in the fourth quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 110,220 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $35,205,000 after acquiring an additional 9,394 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Etfidea LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 6.2% in the fourth quarter. Etfidea LLC now owns 3,797 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,213,000 after acquiring an additional 222 shares in the last quarter.

About Vanguard Information Technology ETF

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

